Food Authority discards 1300 liters adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority in a crackdowns against adulteration in different parts of the province Friday seized and discarded more than 1300 liters of adulterated milk.

As per directives of Food Authority Director General Sohail Khan, the teams of authority seized and discarded over 900 liters of adulterated milk in Mansehra, 200 litres in Bannu, 150 liters in Peshawar and 130 liters of substandard milk in Bhai.

According to the authority, other groceries were also inspected during the operations.

During the inspection of grocery related businesses in Lakki Marwat, 22 liters of beverages were destroyed.

Similarly, more than 30 kg of banned China salt was recovered in Upper Kurram. Food Department Secretary Khushal Khan said the ongoing campaign against adulteration of milk was not limited to a few days only rather it would continue till elimination of the menace.

He warned strict action including imprisonment and heavy penalty on the people involved in the heinous business of adulteration.