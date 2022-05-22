Food dept recovers 1.01m wheat bags from hoarders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Food department, on the directive of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, has launched an effective operation against the wheat hoarders and so far it has recovered 1,017,585.5 bags/100 kg to avert wheat/atta shortage in the province.

The provincial government, on a tip, decided to recover wheat hoarded in different godowns all over Sindh.

The chief minister constituted a committee under Secretary Food Raja Khurram and authorized them to conduct raids at the godowns where grain has been hoarded and impound the vehicles transporting the wheat illegally. The food department raided a number of godowns in 22 districts of six divisions and recovered 1,017,585.5 bgas of wheat, including 17,806 bags recovered from impounded vehicles on the different roads.

The wheat recovered from Sukkur division come to 333,640 bags, included 183,220 bags from Khairpur, 69,770 bags Ghotki and 80,650 bags from Sukkur. The department recovered 46,880 bags of wheat from Shaheed Benazirabad division, including 28,000 bags from Naushehroferoze, 3900 bags Sanghar and 14,980 bags from Shaheed Benazirabad district.

232,255 bags have been recovered from five districts of Larkana Division- 28,400 bags from Jacobabad, 50,000 bags Kashmore, 25,255 bags Shikarpur, 97,000 bags from Qambar and Shahdadkot and 31,600 bags from Larkano.

The department has recovered 402,310.5 bags from seven districts of Hyderabad Divisions. 347,000 bags from Dadu, 32,000 bags Jamshoro, 4,945 bags Hyderabad, 3,700 bags Matiari, 870 bags Tando Allahyar, 530 bags and 2343.50 bags Thatta/Sujawal. The department has also recovered 25,000 bags from Mirpurkhas district and 14,00 bags from different check posts set up at the entry and exit points of Karachi.

Provincial Minister for Food Mukesh Chawla said that the drive against the hoarders would continue so that artificial shortage of wheat/atta could be averted in the province. He added that the official rate of wheat was Rs 5,500 per 100 kg but the hoarders were trying to increase its price. "They plan to release the grain in the market when its prices go up to mint money, but failed," he said.