Fool-proof Security Plan Issued For Eid-ul-Fitr Days In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:51 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that it is the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people in the district.
While Attock Police is performing the best security duties on normal days, special plans are made for security on special days as well.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, PRO Malik Muhammad Naeem, CSO Taimur Khan Ali Zai, and senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.
The DPO said that a fool-proof security plan has been issued for Eid-ul-Fitr, according to which Eid prayers will be offered at 350 mosques, 14 open places, and 27 Imambargahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr across the district.
600 police officers and youths, 13 elite sections, and 707 volunteers have been deployed.
There will be a zero-tolerance policy against aerial firing and pranksters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.
Additional police personnel will be stationed at the police headquarters to deal with any unexpected situation.
DPO Attock in his message to the police officers said that on the joyous occasion of Eid, they should treat the public with good manners and no negligence and laxity in duty will be tolerated.
