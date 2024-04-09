Open Menu

Fool-proof Security Plan Issued For Eid-ul-Fitr Days In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 11:51 AM

Fool-proof security plan issued for Eid-ul-Fitr days in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Attock Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that it is the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people in the district.

While Attock Police is performing the best security duties on normal days, special plans are made for security on special days as well.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, PRO Malik Muhammad Naeem, CSO Taimur Khan Ali Zai, and senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that a fool-proof security plan has been issued for Eid-ul-Fitr, according to which Eid prayers will be offered at 350 mosques, 14 open places, and 27 Imambargahs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr across the district.

600 police officers and youths, 13 elite sections, and 707 volunteers have been deployed.

There will be a zero-tolerance policy against aerial firing and pranksters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and strict action will be taken against those who violate the law.

Additional police personnel will be stationed at the police headquarters to deal with any unexpected situation.

DPO Attock in his message to the police officers said that on the joyous occasion of Eid, they should treat the public with good manners and no negligence and laxity in duty will be tolerated.

Related Topics

Firing Police Attock Best

Recent Stories

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

40 minutes ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

13 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

13 hours ago
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

13 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

13 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

13 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

13 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

13 hours ago
 Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclips ..

Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan