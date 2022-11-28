Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Pak-England cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on Monday finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Pak-England practice session and cricket match.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari was supervising the security arrangements.He informed that 3000 cops had been deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The CPO during a visit to the cricket stadium and adjoining areas directed the police officers to make the best possible arrangements for the cricket match, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SPs Rawal, Saddar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO was briefed regarding the foolproof security and traffic arrangements for the Pak-England Cricket match.

The spokesman said that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti had also instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the practice session and Pak-England cricket match that is scheduled to commence here from November 28.