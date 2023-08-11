Open Menu

Foolproof Security Ordered For Jashn-e-Azadi Functions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day (Jashn-e-Azadi) on 14th of August across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day (Jashn-e-Azadi) on 14th of August across the district.

In the directions, issued to the police officers of various towns in the district, he directed for launching crackdown on the elements found involved in exhibition of illicit weapons and resorting to firing in jubilation, without any discrimination.

He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to display awareness steamers and banners at public places for creating awareness among the public besides making announcements at loud speakers and advertisements at tv cables about prohibition of exhibition of weapons and jubilant firing at Jashn-e-Azadi functions.

The CPO ordered for constitution of special squads for maintaining security of people. He warned that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated and the officer concerned will be held responsible in case of any mishap.

Related Topics

Firing Police Independence August TV All

Recent Stories

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

China's yuan loans grow by 345.9 bln yuan in July

3 minutes ago
 IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 ..

IS attack targets Syrian military bus, killing 23 soldiers

6 minutes ago
 Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more mo ..

Independence Day to be rainy; PMD forecast more monsoon rains

6 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

Weekly inflation up by 0.69pc

6 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day wi ..

Lok Virsa all set to celebrate Independence Day with traditional zeal

6 minutes ago
 Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Sa ..

Police carry out search operation in GPO Chowk, Saddar, adjoining areas

6 minutes ago
China's State Council stresses efforts in flood re ..

China's State Council stresses efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

10 minutes ago
 Youth held for doing a wheelie

Youth held for doing a wheelie

13 minutes ago
 EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign ..

EvK2CNR with GB EPA carries out clean up campaign on Concordia

13 minutes ago
 Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's c ..

Concern mounts for detained president in Niger's coup crisis

13 minutes ago
 7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

7 Wasa officials suspended over negligence

13 minutes ago
 CPWB starts drive against child employers

CPWB starts drive against child employers

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan