Foolproof security ordered for Jashn-e-Azadi functions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day (Jashn-e-Azadi) on 14th of August across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal has ordered for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day (Jashn-e-Azadi) on 14th of August across the district.

In the directions, issued to the police officers of various towns in the district, he directed for launching crackdown on the elements found involved in exhibition of illicit weapons and resorting to firing in jubilation, without any discrimination.

He also directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to display awareness steamers and banners at public places for creating awareness among the public besides making announcements at loud speakers and advertisements at tv cables about prohibition of exhibition of weapons and jubilant firing at Jashn-e-Azadi functions.

The CPO ordered for constitution of special squads for maintaining security of people. He warned that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated and the officer concerned will be held responsible in case of any mishap.