Foreign Minister stresses upon resolution of IOJ&K issue under UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday underlined the need to resolve the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions by ensuring right of self determination to about eight million Kashmiris who had been currently facing an unprecedented Indian aggression.

The foreign minister was talking to Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura. The foreign minister is currently on an official visit to Kenya, a press release received here said.

The foreign minister apprised her about the ongoing Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and said that with the unconstitutional steps taken by the Indian government over IOJ&K, the situation in the South Asian region had been put into peril.

During the meeting Pakistan High Commissioner in Kenya Saqlain Syeda and foreign office additional secretary for Africa were also present.

The UNON director general appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in the UN Habitat and UN Environment Programme.

Qureshi told her that Pakistan had been rendering valuable and historic services under the banner of UN peace missions in different African countries.

He further maintained that Pakistan would continue playing its active role for further advocating the manifesto and resolutions of the world body.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that in the future, relations between Pakistan and the UNON would be further strengthened. He also invited Bangura to visit Pakistan.