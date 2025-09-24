Foreign Policy Success Strengthening Pakistan’s Global Standing: Aqeel Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that the world acknowledges Pakistan's importance and potential as a key player due to the government’s successful foreign policy.
Talking to a private news channel, he termed the Prime Minister’s visit and US engagements as highly productive.
The prime minister have bilateral meetings on the sidelines with several world leaders to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, he added.
Answering a question, he said the recently signed Pak-KSA defence pact was a highly significant and strategic agreement.
“There is a national consensus on this pact as political parties and leaders across the spectrum have welcomed it,” he added.
He affirmed that Parliament and all political leaders would be taken into confidence on the agreement, emphasizing that it would be formally presented in the House.
