Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in Talagang district

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak, on Wednesday visited Talagang district, where he chaired a crucial meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sarah Hayat and heads of various government departments.

The meeting focused on administrative affairs, revenue management, and ongoing development projects in the district. Commissioner Khattak emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of performance and promoting good governance at all levels.

During the meeting, the Commissioner stressed that allocated resources must be utilized efficiently to ensure timely delivery of public services. He directed district officers to complete development projects within the stipulated time-frame, with professional excellence, to improve the people's quality of life.

Commissioner also inspected various sections of the DC office, the Model Cart Market (Rehri Bazaar), and the Trauma Center. At the market, he announced plans to provide shaded sitting areas, proper lighting, and washroom facilities to enhance convenience and aesthetics.

Highlighting the Suthra Punjab initiative, Commissioner Khattak noted that sanitation services are being expanded to rural areas. He also mentioned that years' worth of garbage has been removed from cities, improving the overall cleanliness and environment.

