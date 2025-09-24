PPP Wins Three UC Vice Chairmen Seats In Districts East, Keamari, West
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:33 PM
Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) has won three Union Committee vice chairmen seats in by elections held in Keamari, East and West districts in LG by polls held on Wednesday
According to the returning officers' unofficial results of the by-polls, PPPP candidate Muhammad Faisal secured victory with 3132 votes for the vice chairman seat of UC 08 TMC Baldia district Keamari, while an independent candidate Hasnain Ali Chohan obtained 1084 votes. Jamat e Islami candidate Yasir Hayat received 796 votes and stood at number three.
Out of a total of 38505 registered voters, only 6111 cast their ballots, marking a voter turnout of 15.
87 percent.
In East, UC 08 New Sabzi Mandi TMC Sohrab Goth, PPPP candidate Sheroz Ahmed secured victory by obtaining 1790 votes for vice chairman seat. An independent candidate Jalil Ahmed Mughairy received 161 votes and declared as runner.
Out of a total of 4795 registered voters, only 2088 cast their ballots, marking a voter turnout of 43.54 percent.
In West, UC 10, TMC Manghopir, PPPP candidate Stephen Masih claimed victory on vice chairman seat by securing 891 votes while Ahsan Ullah of Awami National Party (ANP) received 324 votes as runner.
Out of a total of 8490 registered voters, only 1993 cast their ballots, marking a voter turnout of 23.70 percent.
