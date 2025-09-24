Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo on Wednesday said that restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected areas was the government’s top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo on Wednesday said that restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected areas was the government’s top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both federal and provincial governments were jointly working on rehabilitation measures.

He said rehabilitation and restoration of victims were continuing, with both government support and community efforts underway.

He further said that efforts were underway to compensate for damages to crops and farmland.

Answering a question, he said that the flood threat had largely subsided and conditions across the country were improving.

Work on a more effective flood management system was also in progress to minimize future losses, he added.

He assured that there was no threat to food security as compensation measures for crop damages were being carried out.