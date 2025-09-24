- Home
Organic Growers Of Parsacha Emerges Brightly At The Grand “Agricultural Exhibition 2025” In AJK State Metropolis
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Organic Growers of Parsacha shone brightly at the “Agricultural Exhibition 2025,” which was hosted Wednesday by the AJK State Department of Agriculture in the state metropolis, where the local stall emerged as the top attraction of the entire event. Visitors, dignitaries, and farmers alike praised the organic growers for presenting high-quality organic fruits, vegetables, and crops cultivated with modern, eco-friendly techniques, it was officially said
"The outstanding display earned them fifth position across Azad Jammu Kashmir, a remarkable achievement that reflects both their commitment to sustainable farming and their growing role as pioneers of organic agriculture in the region," organizers later told APP on Wednesday.
The event was jointly patronized and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Islamic Relief Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank, the sources said.
Bestowing upon the Organic Growers an award of appreciation, Minister for Agriculture Sardar Mir Akbar Khan said “This achievement is a tribute to the dedication of the organic growers. Their efforts guarantee a promising future for organic farming in Azad Kashmir.”
The Organic Growers Farm, located in Parsacha on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, has already become a model farm for the region. By cultivating fruits, vegetables, and other crops through innovative practices, it is setting new standards for productivity, sustainability, and food quality in Azad Jammu Kashmir’s agriculture sector.
The stall was visited by several high-profile guests, including Speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, senior government officials, and a large number of citizens, all of whom showed keen interest in the Organic Growers’ products.
