Darra Adam Khel Disputes Addressed In Key Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 11:29 PM
A crucial meeting was convened in Darra Adam Khel on Wednesday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, to resolve longstanding coal and local disputes
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A crucial meeting was convened in Darra Adam Khel on Wednesday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, to resolve longstanding coal and local disputes.
The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including District Police Officer Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Darra, and local elders.
During the gathering, coal issues and various disputes were thoroughly discussed, with the Deputy Commissioner issuing
directives to relevant authorities to find solutions.
On this occasion, DC Kohat assured attendees that public issues would be addressed on a priority basis to maintain peace and order in the area and expedite development projects. This commitment was highly welcomed by local elders, who appreciated his dedication to public service.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting10 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation of Rawalpindi Bar12 seconds ago
-
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik13 seconds ago
-
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo14 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in Talagang district8 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting8 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability8 minutes ago
-
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port8 minutes ago
-
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM26 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel26 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play role in addressing ..26 minutes ago