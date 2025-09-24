Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting

A crucial meeting was convened in Darra Adam Khel on Wednesday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, to resolve longstanding coal and local disputes

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A crucial meeting was convened in Darra Adam Khel on Wednesday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood, to resolve longstanding coal and local disputes.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including District Police Officer Kohat, Assistant Commissioner Darra, and local elders.

During the gathering, coal issues and various disputes were thoroughly discussed, with the Deputy Commissioner issuing

directives to relevant authorities to find solutions.

On this occasion, DC Kohat assured attendees that public issues would be addressed on a priority basis to maintain peace and order in the area and expedite development projects. This commitment was highly welcomed by local elders, who appreciated his dedication to public service.

APP/azq/378