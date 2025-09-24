Open Menu

India Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Set a target of 169 runs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in final over at Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2025) India booked their place in the Asia Cup T20 final after defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in a crucial Super 4 encounter on Wednesday.

Set a target of 169 runs, Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in the final over. Saif Hassan was the top scorer with 69, while Parvez Hossain added 21. None of the other batters managed to reach double figures. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two each.

Earlier, batting first, India posted 168 for six in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma once again shone with the bat, smashing 75 runs off just 37 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya contributed 38 and Shubman Gill scored 29, while Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets.

Bangladesh entered the match with four changes in their lineup. Captain Liton Das missed out due to injury, with Zakir Ali leading the side in his absence.

With this victory, India advanced to the final, while Sri Lanka, who lost both their Super 4 fixtures, were eliminated from the tournament. India will face Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s Pakistan-Bangladesh clash has become a virtual semifinal, with the winner set to meet India in the final.

