- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation of Rawalpindi Bar
Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Meets Delegation Of Rawalpindi Bar
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Lawyers from Rawalpindi Bar Association
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Lawyers from Rawalpindi Bar Association.
During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Minister about the key issues faced by lawyers and the Bar Association, including refurbishment and upgradation projects of Bar premises.
Renovation of Bar Rooms for Lady Lawyers as well as provision of transport and other essential facilities came under discussion.
The Minister assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Ministry of Law and Justice for the improvement of Bar facilities and welfare of the legal fraternity.
Barrister Aqeel, Minister of State for Law and Justice, was also present in the meeting and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to extend all possible support to the legal community.
Recent Stories
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum: Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision shapes Duba ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank convene high-level roundtable on ..
KUST hosts grand graduation ceremony for 426 students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting45 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation of Rawalpindi Bar47 seconds ago
-
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik48 seconds ago
-
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo49 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in Talagang district8 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting8 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability8 minutes ago
-
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port8 minutes ago
-
Land of orphans, widows to be protected under new legislation: CM27 minutes ago
-
Riyadh to host FII9 Summit with global leaders, investors, policymakers27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan boosts its wheat production by global research: Dr Qamar Shakeel27 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected representatives to play role in addressing ..27 minutes ago