Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Meets Delegation Of Rawalpindi Bar

Published September 24, 2025

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation of Rawalpindi Bar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Lawyers from Rawalpindi Bar Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday held a meeting with a delegation of Lawyers from Rawalpindi Bar Association.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Minister about the key issues faced by lawyers and the Bar Association, including refurbishment and upgradation projects of Bar premises.

Renovation of Bar Rooms for Lady Lawyers as well as provision of transport and other essential facilities came under discussion.

The Minister assured the delegation of full cooperation from the Ministry of Law and Justice for the improvement of Bar facilities and welfare of the legal fraternity.

Barrister Aqeel, Minister of State for Law and Justice, was also present in the meeting and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to extend all possible support to the legal community.

