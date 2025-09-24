Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, reconstruction plan for Gaza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Leaders of the United States, Arab League, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, in a multilateral summit convened here on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urgent humanitarian access, and a comprehensive plan for reconstruction under international support.

The high-level meeting, held on Tuesday, was convened at the initiative of US President Donald Trump and co-hosted by the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting was joined by King of Jordan King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Egypt Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the meeting, the leaders of Arab/OIC states thanked President Trump for calling for this important meeting.

In their joint statement, the leaders highlighted the unbearable situation in the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian catastrophe and high human toll, as well as its serious consequences for the region and impact on the Muslim world as a whole.

They reiterated the common position rejecting forced-displacement and the need to allow the return of those who left.

The leaders emphasized the need to end the war and achieve an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.

They reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

They emphasized the need to work out details of a plan for stabilization, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem’s Holy Sites. They also supported Palestinian Authority reform efforts.

Participants emphasized the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

Participants also emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by PM and FM of Qatar, Deputy Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Jordon, and Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Egypt and Indonesia. President Trump’s team included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.