Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal highlights BeiDou’s revolutionary role in Pakistan’s economic growth

ZHUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday represented Pakistan at the BeiDou Summit held in Zhuzhou, Hunan province of China.

Addressing the summit, he highlighted the pivotal role of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in driving Pakistan’s economic development, improving employment opportunities and strengthening global cooperation.

“The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System is playing a revolutionary role in Pakistan’s economic growth, job creation and the promotion of global cooperation,” he said.

The minister noted that Pakistan was the first foreign country to adopt the BeiDou system, which is now widely applied in aviation, agriculture, logistics, disaster management, and communications.

He expressed confidence that BeiDou’s integration would create new opportunities for trade, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the digital economy, aviation and maritime safety.

Presenting a six-point framework for leveraging BeiDou in Pakistan’s future development, Ahsan Iqbal proposed integrating BeiDou with Pakistan’s SBAS and Pak-GBAS systems; expanding GBAS coverage nationwide; establishing the National Center for GIS and Satellite Technology as a regional center of excellence for BeiDou; formulating a national “Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Policy” to sustain economic momentum; strengthening public-private partnerships with China to grow Pakistan’s local navigation industry; and advancing joint research, training and talent development programs between Pakistani and Chinese experts to nurture a new generation of scientists.

“Collaborative research, training and talent development with Chinese experts will help prepare a new generation of Pakistani scientists, which can play a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s long-term development,” the minister said.

By merging BeiDou with Pakistan’s systems, he added, the country could inject new vitality into trade, port operations, and digital corridors.

“CPEC is no longer just about roads and bridges, it has evolved into a technology corridor linked with space applications,” he remarked.

He further noted that BeiDou’s application aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while also laying the foundation for a technology-driven economy under the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative.

“Equipping Pakistan’s youth with modern technology is our foremost priority,” the minister asserted, adding that through BeiDou and space technology cooperation with China, Pakistan was building the knowledge base for a future-ready economy.