Pakistan’s global stature rising, says Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan’s importance had increased globally and Pakistan had secured a new place in the international community.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the world leaders and delegations extending warmth, respect and recognition to the country.

He said the military’s effective role, along with proactive diplomacy during the recent crises, translated into significant gains for Pakistan’s international standing.

The minister stressed that Pakistan would continue to maintain a strong and respected standing among nations.

Referring to meetings of Muslim leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the minister said that the discussions on Gaza were encouraging.

He highlighted that millions in the Western world had taken to the streets in support of Palestine, with growing global pressure against Israel’s atrocities. He said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would be remembered as one of the darkest figures in history.