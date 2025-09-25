Pakistan’s Global Stature Rising, Says Defence Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan’s importance had increased globally and Pakistan had secured a new place in the international community.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the world leaders and delegations extending warmth, respect and recognition to the country.
He said the military’s effective role, along with proactive diplomacy during the recent crises, translated into significant gains for Pakistan’s international standing.
The minister stressed that Pakistan would continue to maintain a strong and respected standing among nations.
Referring to meetings of Muslim leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the minister said that the discussions on Gaza were encouraging.
He highlighted that millions in the Western world had taken to the streets in support of Palestine, with growing global pressure against Israel’s atrocities. He said that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would be remembered as one of the darkest figures in history.
Recent Stories
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s global stature rising, says Defence Minister1 minute ago
-
CII reviews key religious, legal issues; rejects Diyat amendment21 minutes ago
-
EU Ambassador calls on federal minister for Law and Human Rights1 hour ago
-
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West1 hour ago
-
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation of Rawalpindi Bar1 hour ago
-
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik1 hour ago
-
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in Talagang district1 hour ago
-
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting1 hour ago
-
Rana urges PTI to hold dialogue for political, economic stability1 hour ago
-
USS WAYNE E. MEYER arrives at Karachi port1 hour ago