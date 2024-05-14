Forest School Thai Abbottabad unveils commemorative plaque in honour of martyred officer

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Forest school Thai Abbottabad Tuesday unveiled a commemorative plaque in honor of the martyred officer Raza Ali, who tragically lost his life while serving in the Wildlife Department.

The ceremony, held to paid homage to his sacrifice, was attended by prominent figures including Iftikhar Ul Zaman, the Conservator of Forests, Muhammad Idris, Divisional Wildlife Officer Abbottabad, SDWo Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Syed Tariq Ali Shah.

Additionally, staff, faculty, and trainee officers of the department were present to honor the memory of the fallen officer.

A special invitation was extended to Masoor Allah, the son of the late officer Raza Ali, to recognize and honor his father's sacrifice.

All arrangements for the ceremony were made to ensure a tribute to the officer's memory and his service to the Wildlife Department.