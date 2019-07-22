Forests to be grown inside city: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi on Monday said urban forests or mini forests would be grown not only in suburbs of Lahore but also inside the city on different identified locations.

He was addressing a meeting regarding urban forestry in the city, here at his office.

Rukhsana Naveed, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change also participated in the meeting.

He said the Urban Unit was working for the geo tagging of all new planted trees in Lahore by government departments and different organizations of civil society for better care and monitoring. He said there was an expected visit of the prime minister in August to inaugurate tree plantation in Lahore.

He added that plantation in monsoon was much better for trees as compared to spring regarding their survival probability.

In the meeting, Lahore Binale Foundation and officers of Forest, Irrigation and PHA also participated.

Later on, Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator Lahore, Asif Bilal Lodhi paid a visit to Ferozpur Road from Qainchi to Kahna Kacha to check the cleanliness, encroachments, WASA relief camps for monsoon arrangements and traffic management.

He directed to remove big hoardings on both sides of the road and clear service lanes and side roads to maintain smooth traffic flow.

He said to remove temporary encroachments, operation would be held jointly by MCL and LDA in coordination with concerned AC.

Officers of Traffic Police, MCL, WASA and Walton Cantonment board were also present during his visit.