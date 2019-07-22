UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forests To Be Grown Inside City: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Forests to be grown inside city: Commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi on Monday said urban forests or mini forests would be grown not only in suburbs of Lahore but also inside the city on different identified locations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi on Monday said urban forests or mini forests would be grown not only in suburbs of Lahore but also inside the city on different identified locations.

He was addressing a meeting regarding urban forestry in the city, here at his office.

Rukhsana Naveed, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Climate Change also participated in the meeting.

He said the Urban Unit was working for the geo tagging of all new planted trees in Lahore by government departments and different organizations of civil society for better care and monitoring. He said there was an expected visit of the prime minister in August to inaugurate tree plantation in Lahore.

He added that plantation in monsoon was much better for trees as compared to spring regarding their survival probability.

In the meeting, Lahore Binale Foundation and officers of Forest, Irrigation and PHA also participated.

Later on, Commissioner Lahore Division and Administrator Lahore, Asif Bilal Lodhi paid a visit to Ferozpur Road from Qainchi to Kahna Kacha to check the cleanliness, encroachments, WASA relief camps for monsoon arrangements and traffic management.

He directed to remove big hoardings on both sides of the road and clear service lanes and side roads to maintain smooth traffic flow.

He said to remove temporary encroachments, operation would be held jointly by MCL and LDA in coordination with concerned AC.

Officers of Traffic Police, MCL, WASA and Walton Cantonment board were also present during his visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Police Civil Society Visit Road Traffic August All From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Joints efforts needed for complete eradication of ..

19 seconds ago

Pakistan desires broad-based relationship with US: ..

21 seconds ago

One year on, deadly Greek wildfire haunts survivor ..

22 seconds ago

Global Stockpile of Over 5Bln Barrels Protects Con ..

24 seconds ago

Non-Muslims enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Information, Culture dept to be made modern: Aslam ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.