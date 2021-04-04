UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forging Consensus On Ramadan Crescent Moon Foremost Priority: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Forging consensus on Ramadan crescent moon foremost priority: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Evolving consensus on same day start of Ramazan across the country was the first and foremost priority of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Sunday.

Talking to Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Ashrafi, who is also Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), said all available resources would be provided to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to make sure celebration of Eid and start of Ramadan across the country on same day.

Ashrafi said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri is in coordination with all respective stakeholders in this regard.

Terming Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision of holding its meeting in Peshawar for Ramazan crescent moon sighting in the right direction, Ashrafi hoped that the complaints of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ulema regarding crescent moon sighting would be resolved. He said the meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Peshawar will prove a positive step in the right direction by same day start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Ashrafi said Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is an independent and capable scholar and pinned hopes that he will overcome the difficulties and ambiguities relating moon sighting controversies in the country.

Both Ashrafi and Khabir Azad vowed uniting the nation, and taking every decision in the light of Qur'an and Sunnah with assistance of scientific knowledge and testimony.

He urged the Hilal Committee to decide about sighting of crescent moon with the assistance of modern scientific knowledge and in accordance with the provisions of Islamic law.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Central Chairman Ruwit-e-Hilal committee said that he will fulfill the trust and confidence placed in him by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation and decide the sighting of the moon in the light of Qur'an and Sunnah.

He also underlined that the purpose for holding the meeting of the Ruwit-e-Hilal Committee in Peshawar is also to ensure that no one gets a chance to complain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Same Middle East Sunday All Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

21 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

1 hour ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.