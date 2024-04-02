Former AJK PM Congratulates Amir Muqam On Assuming Charge
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam at Kashmir House, Islamabad.
During the meeting, Raja Farooq Haider congratulated him on assuming charge as Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.
On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam thanked the former AJK Prime Minister, said a press release.
