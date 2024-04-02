Open Menu

Former AJK PM Congratulates Amir Muqam On Assuming Charge

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Former AJK PM congratulates Amir Muqam on assuming charge

Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday called on the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam at Kashmir House, Islamabad

During the meeting, Raja Farooq Haider congratulated him on assuming charge as Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam thanked the former AJK Prime Minister, said a press release.

