Former Indian Premier Calls For Withdrawal Of CAA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

Former Indian Premier calls for withdrawal of CAA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called for withdrawal of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).        In his article in Indian newspaper 'the Hindu', Manmohan Singh said India has slided from a liberal democracy to a majoritarian state and faces social disharmony and economic slowdown, reported by Radio Pakistan.

                                   Pointing out to the anti-Muslim violence in New Delhi last month, he said the current situation in India is very grim and morose and state institutions failed to protect citizens during the violence.

 The former Indian Prime Minister wrote that investors are unwilling to undertake new projects in India and communal tensions are further reinforcing their reluctance.

