Over 83,000 Residential Flats, Houses Handed Over To Registered Workers So Far: WWF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Over 83,000 residential flats and houses had been handed over to the registered workers so far those were registered with the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

According to the date of WWF, 1430 different categories of scholarships were also offered to the children of workers including doctors, engineers, graduates, and higher education abroad and across the country around 313,569 students benefited from scholarships rest of the country.

In addition, WWF also paid the grant for the marriage of children to workers about 195,772 and 27,765 death grants were paid to the workers.

Through the Hajj Scheme, WWF 57 workers were selected for Hajj through the balloting of the annual Hajj programme.

WWF also offered medical facilities to the families of workers including the Institute of Kidney Disease Burn and Trauma Center Peshawar, the National Institute of Kidney Disease Lahore, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease Sakkhar (Sindh) and Mukhtiar A Sheikh Hospital Multan.

