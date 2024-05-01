Over 83,000 Residential Flats, Houses Handed Over To Registered Workers So Far: WWF
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Over 83,000 residential flats and houses had been handed over to the registered workers so far those were registered with the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.
According to the date of WWF, 1430 different categories of scholarships were also offered to the children of workers including doctors, engineers, graduates, and higher education abroad and across the country around 313,569 students benefited from scholarships rest of the country.
In addition, WWF also paid the grant for the marriage of children to workers about 195,772 and 27,765 death grants were paid to the workers.
Through the Hajj Scheme, WWF 57 workers were selected for Hajj through the balloting of the annual Hajj programme.
WWF also offered medical facilities to the families of workers including the Institute of Kidney Disease Burn and Trauma Center Peshawar, the National Institute of Kidney Disease Lahore, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease Sakkhar (Sindh) and Mukhtiar A Sheikh Hospital Multan.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM organizes ceremony to mark “Labour Day”17 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister visits Coast Guards HQ, lauds PCG performance20 seconds ago
-
Labor Day observed across northern Sindh25 seconds ago
-
Ziarat gets back century-old Public Library30 seconds ago
-
AIOU commences MA,MSc final exams from May 1311 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly highlights the role of labour in national economy on International labour day31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import scheme45 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured51 minutes ago
-
Labour day in Sargodha,rallies held51 minutes ago
-
20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering1 hour ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam trains extension workers on Climate-Resilient Farming1 hour ago
-
Govt committed for economic stability of labourers, workers: CM Sindh2 hours ago