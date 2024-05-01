Open Menu

20 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed Rs 93,000 fine on 20 shopkeepers over

profiteering and arrested an accused for violating the law in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 276 shops

in different markets and bazaars, and found 20 of them involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and also arrested a shopkeeper for violating the law.

