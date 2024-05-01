Labourers deserve special attention from all sections of society: Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam has said that labourers deserved special attention not only from the government but also from all the concerned sections of the society.

In his message on International Labour Day, the Federal Minister said that it was imperative to take steps to protect workers’ rights by strictly enforcing labour laws.

Engr Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the working class for their important role in the country’s development and assured that the federal government would take all possible measures for their welfare.

He said that the labour force is the backbone of our country's economy.

Engr Amir Muqam said that a stronger and more prosperous labourer class would result in a developed and prosperous nation.

He said that International Labor Day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgment of their contribution towards economic development.

“Our great religion, islam, emphasizes the principles of social justice, equity, and respect for the rights of the people,” he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said the role of the working class is of vital importance in national development and prosperity.