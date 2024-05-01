AIOU Commences MA,MSc Final Exams From May 13
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule of M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023.
These examinations will start on May 13 and will continue till June 13, said a press release on Wednesday.
Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations. Moreover, special teams will conduct surprise visits to the exam centres.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 83,000 residential flats, houses handed over to registered workers so far: WWF12 seconds ago
-
Speaker KP assembly highlights the role of labour in national economy on International labour day20 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import scheme35 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured40 minutes ago
-
Labour day in Sargodha,rallies held40 minutes ago
-
20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering50 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam trains extension workers on Climate-Resilient Farming60 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for economic stability of labourers, workers: CM Sindh2 hours ago
-
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad2 hours ago
-
CM KP emphasizes importance of hardworking class for societal progress, prosperity3 hours ago
-
Labourers deserve special attention from all sections of society: Amir Muqam3 hours ago
-
PPP to continue support to labourers: Bali3 hours ago