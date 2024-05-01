Open Menu

AIOU Commences MA,MSc Final Exams From May 13

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

AIOU commences MA,MSc final exams from May 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule of M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023.

These examinations will start on May 13 and will continue till June 13, said a press release on Wednesday.

Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations. Moreover, special teams will conduct surprise visits to the exam centres.

