Former Multan's Commissioner Faces Inquiry Over Corruption Charges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:12 PM

Former Multan's Commissioner faces inquiry over corruption charges

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :In a big move, the investigation team of local Anti-Corruption probing mega scandal of PSL, Ahsas Kafalat Program and alleged embezzlement worth millions of rupees in setting up the biggest quarantine center against former Commissioner of Multan Shan-ul-Haq among seven top officers on Saturday.

Director Anti-corruption had sent query papers consisting of ten pages each to said officers and called for appearing before inquiry committee today. Probe into issuance of fake quotation work carrying millions of rupees to look after pilgrimages who had been staying at the largest quarantine center established here was underlined as the foremost agenda of the inquiry, anti-corruption official informed.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani and Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Corporation Shahid Iqbal were also called up to face the inquiry. The accused were also facing charges of issuing bogus vouchers, contracts to their favorite contractors without observing given SOPs and tenders' advertisements before initiating developments projects across the division.

