Former president Asif Ali Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Former president and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Monday.

He visited the grave of PPP chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He laid a wreath at the grave.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari remained there for sometime,also recited from the Holy Quran and offered 'Fateha'.

Asif Ali Zardari also laid wreath at the grave of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

He visited the grave of former chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. He also offered fateha at the grave and laid wreath.

He also visited the grave of Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid floral wreath at the grave.

Later, Asif Ali Zardari also visited the graves of Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Later, former president and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, addressing a meeting with office bearers and party leaders of Larkana District at Naudero House said that he was fighting for the rights of the people.

He further said that the youth of Sindh had proved themselves in every field including education through their hard work. "I am very concerned for the youth of Tharparkar, and we will soon set up a university in the city of Deeplo in Tharparkar district," he said.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he was grateful to the friends of Balochistan who helped in defeating the PTI government in a democratic way.

Member National Assembly (MNA), District President of PPP Khursheed Junejo, MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, Amir Khan Magsi, MPA Sardar Chandio, Hizbullah Bughio, MNA Nazir Bughio, Pir Sadiq, MPA Ganhwarr Khan Isran, MNA Ramesh Lal, Ejaz Leghari, Muhammad Ali Bughio, Imran Jatoi and other leaders were also present on the occasion.