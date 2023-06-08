Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2023) Jahangir Khan Tareen, who is reportedly working to unite PTI defectors under one banner, achieved significant progress on Wednesday as several key members of Imran Khan's team joined forces with the influential businessman.

During a meeting in Lahore, former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan warmly embraced their "new boss" with smiles on their faces.

Interestingly, some of these individuals had initially announced a temporary break from politics when they left the PTI after the events of May 9. However, their break lasted only a few weeks before they formally joined the new political camp.

Former Punjab minister Murad Raas, who recently formed the "Democrats" group along with another ex-minister Hashim Dogar, claiming the support of nearly three dozen former lawmakers, also decided to align himself with Mr. Tareen. This decision was made based on the promise of securing a good position in the new party that Tareen plans to launch in the near future.

Awn Chaudhry, a member of Tareen's camp, revealed that the new party would be named the "Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP)." While there is consensus among the group members regarding the name, a last-minute change is still possible, according to a source.

The reports suggested that property tycoon Aleem Khan has set his sights on the presidency of the IPP, while Mr. Tareen may be referred to as the "Quaid" (leader) of the new party until he receives relief from the court regarding his lifetime disqualification from holding public office.

The new party, which is being dubbed the "king's party," is expected to play a significant role in Punjab politics during the next general elections. Most of the PTI defectors and electables from South Punjab have already joined the JKT group.

On Wednesday, three former PTI leaders from the south, Sajjad Bokhari, Tasneem Gardezi, and Jahanzeb Warren, announced their affiliation with the JKT group.

Other prominent figures who met with Mr. Tareen and joined his group include former adviser to CM Ali Gilani, ex-lawmakers Mumtaz Mahrvi, Azmat Chishti, and Mehr Irshad Kathia, as well as former PTI leaders retired Maj Khurram Rokhari and Usman Ashraf.

There is fierce competition between the JKT group and the PPP to attract as many electables and PTI defectors from the south as possible in order to strengthen their chances in the region in the upcoming elections.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been present in Lahore for a week to bolster the PPP's position in the face of a fragmented PTI.

"Mr. Zardari believes that if his son Bilawal has any chance of becoming the next prime minister, then the PPP needs to secure a significant number of seats in Punjab, especially in the southern region where it has a strong voter base," a PPP leader from Punjab informed Dawn.

The PML-Q, led by Chaudhry Shujaat Husain, has yet to attract any prominent political figures.

More than 100 PTI stalwarts and legislators who left the party after the events of May 9 are now searching for new opportunities to advance their political careers. The exodus from the PTI continues as more "loyalists of Imran Khan" bid farewell to him each day in order to maintain their relevance in politics.

Last week, Mr. Raas, the self-appointed head of the "Democrats," made a bold claim that he and Dogar had formed a group comprising 35 former lawmakers. However, they refused to disclose the Names of these lawmakers, causing a significant stir in the media. The attention surrounding their claim persisted until Raas, who happens to be a relative of PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, met with Tareen on Wednesday and decided to join forces with him.

Despite repeated attempts, Raas did not respond to Dawn's inquiries. Nevertheless, it is rumored that he was either promised a prominent position within the new party or was "directed" to align himself with Tareen.

It is reported that over 100 former PTI lawmakers and leaders attended a reception held at Aleem Khan's residence on Wednesday. The gathering signified the growing strength of Tareen's camp, as more influential figures flock to join his cause.

The formation of the new party and the influx of notable politicians and electables from various parties is reshaping the political landscape in Punjab. With the "king's party" gaining momentum, the upcoming general elections are poised to witness an intense competition between the JKT group and the PPP to secure a stronghold in the southern region of Punjab.

As the PTI continues to face fractures within its ranks, the party's former loyalists are seeking greener pastures to ensure their political relevance. The allure of Tareen's camp, coupled with promises of key positions and potential electoral success, has enticed a significant number of politicians to jump ship.

While the new party's name, leadership roles, and specific policies are still subject to potential changes, one thing is certain: Jahangir Khan Tareen's mission to gather PTI defectors under a unified platform is making significant strides. The implications of this political realignment in Punjab are bound to shape the course of future elections and impact the overall political landscape of Pakistan.