Former Speak NA, PPP founding member Sahabzada Farooq Ali Khan packs up

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Ninth speaker of National Assembly and one of Pakistan People's Party founding members, Sahabzada Farooq Ali Khan died after protracted illness here on Sunday.

According to details,He was 90 and was suffering from Alzehmier disease.The deceased was bid ridden for a long time.

Born on Sept 5, 1931, Sahabzada Farooq Ali was a prominent advocate and was widely respected in political as well as legal fraternity.

He was the speaker of NA which had passed 1973 Constitution unanimously.

He was survived by wife,one son and a daughter.

Ex Member PPP Central Executive Committee and senior politician Altaf Khokhar told APP that the deceased belonged to Jutt family well-known for hunting.

Sahabzada Farooq Ali Khan topped in graduation from Government Emerson College Multan, he said adding that the deceased enjoyed a vast circles of friends both in politics and legal community.

He was much active in 1970 general elections and served as NA speaker from 1973-77 under Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto regime, Altaf Khokhar recalled.

Country has deprived a towering personality of politics in death of Sahabzada Farooq, he lamented.

The deceased has inclination towards left wing politics and was a nice conversationalist and speaker, he noted adding that he trained with PPP till his last breath.

He had written a book too about his political career,Mr Khokhar informed adding that known personalities like Late Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi, Hamid Raza Gilani, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada besides Mahmud Ali Kasuri, Ghulam Mustafa Khar, Mahmood Nawaz Khan Babar, Prof Zafar Iqbal Farooqi and himself were his fast friends.

He was much respected for his political career and decent personality among political circles, Mr Khokhar stated.

Babu Nafees Ansari, a renowned lawyer and PPP senior leader informed that Mr Khan's qualified LLB in 1948 and his family was shifted from Waziarabad to Multan.

He said that Sahahbzada Farooq was elected BD member in 1964 elections adding that the deceased worked as polling agent of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in Multan.

He won 1973 election and was elected as Speaker NA, the senior PPP leader said and added that Mr Khan lost in 1977 elections.

Later on,he became a senator,he maintained.

His brother Sahabzada Abdul Rauf Khan was ex IG and another brother was civil servant, Babu Nafees Ansari informed.

For the last 8 years Mr Khan was suffering from disease and breathed his last today, he stated.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of former speaker NA was offered at Multan and he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.