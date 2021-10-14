Foundation stone of IUB Campus laid at Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The foundation stone of Ahmadpur East Campus of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was laid in a ceremony held in Mehrabwala village near Ahmadpur East today.

The Chief Guest of the event was Kanwal Shauzab, Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development.Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel Registrar, Sabiha Khanum Retired Prof. F.G Public School Bahawalpur, Hafiz Muzaffar Karim Mughal Advocate High Court Ahmadpur East, ADCD Shahid Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Zahoor Ahmad Awan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Former Parliamentary Secretary Jahazeeb Warne, Member Syndicate Sumaira Malik, Afzal Ahmed Director Planning and Development, Dr. Makshof Ahmed Director Academics, Secretary for Parliamentary Secretary Planning and Development, Bilal Irshad, Additional Registrar, Dr. Farrukh Jalil, Jameel Ahmad Kakar, Deans, faculty and students and a large number of dignitaries from the area were present on the occasion.

In her address, Kanwal Shauzab said"today is a historic day that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, a higher education institution has been set up in a backward area of the country." She said that the Nawab of Bahawalpur had implemented major projects of education, health and employment in the region and the region has a huge role to play in the establishment and stability of Pakistan. The salaries of the employees of the state were managed by the state of Bahawalpur. She said that with the passage of time, the region has turned into the most prosperous and backward area of the country and today there was a lot of poverty and backwardness. She said that my first priority as a local is to serve the area and for this purpose she will raise my voice for the development of Ahmadpur East and Bahawalpur area at every forum.

She said that due to many efforts and help of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and its Vice Chancellor, faculty and administration, this dream has come true today and this historic town of Mehrabwala which was known for its knowledge and literature, an academic school was being set up.

She said that the sub-campus was a need of the area. Apart from this, more projects would be launched for the development of the area including agricultural engineering project while arrangements have been made in a local college for nursing education. The project is part of a Rs. 4 billion development project given to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the Federal government under which Ahmadpur East sub-campus, Institute of Physics, Institute of Agricultural business, Mechanical Engineering, an academic building and two hostels would be built. She said that the doors of education have been opened for the youth here which would provide the best opportunities for the social and economic development of the region.

She said that subjects would be selected so that the youth would not run for employment but would be able to employ others which would not only make them prosperous but also contribute to the prosperity of the area.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the progress made by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the last two years is the result of a joint effort of its faculty, researchers, students and civil society. He said that work on Ahmadpur East Campus would start soon. He thanked the Punjab government for providing land in this regard. He said that this campus would play a significant role in the educational and social development of Ahmadpur Tehsil. He appreciated the efforts of Kanwal Shauzab, Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development for the establishment and approval of the campus.