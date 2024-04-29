Open Menu

Four Art Universities Establish Consortium

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Four art universities establish consortium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Four art universities of Pakistan mark a consortium named NISA to explore areas for cooperation, facilitate exchanges of ideas and facilities, visits by staff members to enhance curriculum development, scholarly activities, for enhancing learning experience, professional development, and curriculum development.

This historic consortium is the first ever landmark achieved by four art universities of Pakistan at highest level.

The consortium was established between Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages, Jamshoro, National College of Arts Lahore, Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur and Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture Karachi.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto and Vice-Chancellor Aror University of Art Sukkur Prof.

Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, during the 1st International Conference on Interfaith Religious Diplomacy in Indus Valley Civilization held at Aror University Sukkur.

The goal of MoU is to facilitate exchanges of ideas and facilities, mutual visits by staff members to enhance curriculum development, scholarly activities such as courses, seminars, trainings, conferences, and symposiums organized by either of the universities and to participate in seminars, conferences, workshops, etc. relevant to the industry.

The MoU also includes facilitating industrial and study visits of undergraduate and postgraduate students and mutual visits by staff members for appropriate enhancing learning experience, professional development, and curriculum development, to identify, academic programs collaborations, joint publication, research activities, promote skill-based training, and continuing education required for workers and staff of industries.

