Four COVID patients die, 88 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Four more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 551 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 88 people were tested coronavirus positive till Monday night with 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1747 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1747 active cases,1712 are isolated at homes while 35 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1201 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 88 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centers where 517129 people had received first jab while 221300 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 1393 people received their first jab while 1163 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.