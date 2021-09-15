UrduPoint.com

Four COVID Patients Die, 88 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:57 AM

Four COVID patients die, 88 test positive in Hyderabad

Four more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 551 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Four more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 551 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 88 people were tested coronavirus positive till Monday night with 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1747 in Hyderabad.

According to district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana, out of 1747 active cases,1712 are isolated at homes while 35 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1201 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 88 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centers where 517129 people had received first jab while 221300 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 1393 people received their first jab while 1163 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

14 minutes ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

2 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

3 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

2 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

2 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered ..

2 terrorists killed; weapons, munitions recovered in Datta Khel IBO: ISPR

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.