Four distilleries unearthed in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer(DPO) ,police launched a joint crackdown against wine makers and sellers across the district to eradicate wine making and selling crime here on Monday.

According to Police sources, Police unearthed four working distilleries, nabbed three drug pushers with recovery of 700 liters of wine from their possession after launching crack down across the city .

The cases were registered against the accused under drug act.