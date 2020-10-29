Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police on Thursday said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 1.120 Kg hashish and 12 litres of liquor.

The accused were identified as Sultan, Mubashar, Javaid and Rafique while thepolice have registered separate cases and started investigation.