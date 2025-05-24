Four family members killed as trailer truck hits motorbike in Okara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least four family members, including a father, two sons and a daughter were killed instantly when a speeding trailer truck collided with a motorbike near Punjab College on GT Road in Okara on Saturday morning.

According to the Okara Police, the incident occurred when a trailer truck collided with a motorbike, resulting in the instantaneous deaths of four family members who were riding on the motorbike, local news channels reported.

The police confirmed that the impact was severe, causing fatal injuries to all four individuals on the spot.

Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams and police personnel promptly arrived at the scene, where they carefully retrieved the bodies of the deceased family members and transported them to a local hospital in Okara for further procedures.