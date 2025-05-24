Open Menu

PM Commends Naila Kiani For Scaling Peak Kanchenjunga

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM

PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated mountaineer Naila Kiani for scaling the world’s third highest peak.

The prime minister congratulated Naila Kiani on becoming the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Kanchenjunga, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"Pakistanis are making their country proud in every field of sports," he added.

The prime minister further said that setting records in challenging sports like mountaineering by Pakistani women was a source of strength.

