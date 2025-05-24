Hazara Journalists Association Organises Youm-e-Tashakur To Honor Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Hazara Journalists Association, Islamabad, organized a Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday at the National Press Club to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army for its recent victory in conflict with India.
The event was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Senator Talha Mahmood, President of the Hazara Journalists Association Luqman Shah, and several other dignitaries, said a press release.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for Pakistan's success in the conflict, attributing the victory to divine support.
He emphasized that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) taught the importance of expressing gratitude to Allah for triumph in battles between truth and falsehood.
The minister also warned that, following its defeat, the enemy had shifted to targeting soft spots, citing the recent attack on a school bus in Balochistan as an example.
He strongly criticized the Modi government for violating international laws by unilaterally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and revoking the special constitutional status of Kashmir. Additionally, he praised the Pakistan Army for naming its retaliatory operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos, inspired by verses from the Quran.
Senator Talha Mahmood echoed these sentiments, stating that Pakistan achieved victory during a very challenging time.
He highlighted the contrast between the Indian and Pakistani media, noting that Indian outlets spread misinformation and sensationalism, while Pakistani media presented the truth responsibly.
He condemned India's actions for destabilizing the region and, in contrast, commended Pakistan's ongoing efforts for regional peace.
President of the Hazara Journalists Association, Luqman Shah, also addressed the audience. He focused on unity of Pakistan’s army, government, opposition and media to counter India and its proxies.
