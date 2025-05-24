JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has condemned India’s disinformation campaign, calling it not merely a distortion of facts but a strategic weapon that undermines democratic institutions, manipulates international opinion, and violates the core principles of international law.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKCHR highlighted India’s use of disinformation during its recent short-lived military confrontation with Pakistan.

Indian official and semi-official media spread fabricated reports and entirely dramatic victories, including the alleged occupation of major Pakistani cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

The JKCHR said Pakistan’s swift and decisive military response not only debunked Indian claims but exposed the fragility of India’s strategic narrative, turning what was presented as a triumphant campaign into a public relations disaster.

It said Indian media’s descent into jingoistic fantasy dealt a severe blow to its own credibility both domestically and internationally.

“This false reporting was not merely hyperbole; it was dangerous wartime propaganda that risked further escalation and misinformed millions. Once again, India’s disinformation machinery, designed for psychological warfare, became a source of national embarrassment”.

In light of such persistent violations, the JKCHR urged the international community to consider invoking the provisions of the United Nations Charter specifically Articles 3, 4, 5, and 6.

These articles define the grounds on which a member state may be admitted, suspended, or even expelled from the UN.

The international community, it stressed, must ensure that those who abuse the marketplace of ideas for reputation and moral fraud are held accountable.