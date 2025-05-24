JKCHR Urges Global Action Against India’s Disinformation Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has condemned India’s disinformation campaign, calling it not merely a distortion of facts but a strategic weapon that undermines democratic institutions, manipulates international opinion, and violates the core principles of international law.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKCHR highlighted India’s use of disinformation during its recent short-lived military confrontation with Pakistan.
Indian official and semi-official media spread fabricated reports and entirely dramatic victories, including the alleged occupation of major Pakistani cities such as Lahore and Karachi.
The JKCHR said Pakistan’s swift and decisive military response not only debunked Indian claims but exposed the fragility of India’s strategic narrative, turning what was presented as a triumphant campaign into a public relations disaster.
It said Indian media’s descent into jingoistic fantasy dealt a severe blow to its own credibility both domestically and internationally.
“This false reporting was not merely hyperbole; it was dangerous wartime propaganda that risked further escalation and misinformed millions. Once again, India’s disinformation machinery, designed for psychological warfare, became a source of national embarrassment”.
In light of such persistent violations, the JKCHR urged the international community to consider invoking the provisions of the United Nations Charter specifically Articles 3, 4, 5, and 6.
These articles define the grounds on which a member state may be admitted, suspended, or even expelled from the UN.
The international community, it stressed, must ensure that those who abuse the marketplace of ideas for reputation and moral fraud are held accountable.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan
National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga1 minute ago
-
JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign1 minute ago
-
Traffic accident claims two lives8 hours ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan9 hours ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces9 hours ago
-
Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta10 hours ago
-
WHO, Pakistan government launch new vaccination centers10 hours ago
-
Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri10 hours ago
-
Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan10 hours ago
-
India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh10 hours ago
-
Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered10 hours ago
-
Court grants bail to Zeeshan Ahmed in drug case10 hours ago