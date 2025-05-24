Open Menu

JKCHR Urges Global Action Against India’s Disinformation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM

JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has condemned India’s disinformation campaign, calling it not merely a distortion of facts but a strategic weapon that undermines democratic institutions, manipulates international opinion, and violates the core principles of international law.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKCHR highlighted India’s use of disinformation during its recent short-lived military confrontation with Pakistan.

Indian official and semi-official media spread fabricated reports and entirely dramatic victories, including the alleged occupation of major Pakistani cities such as Lahore and Karachi.

The JKCHR said Pakistan’s swift and decisive military response not only debunked Indian claims but exposed the fragility of India’s strategic narrative, turning what was presented as a triumphant campaign into a public relations disaster.

It said Indian media’s descent into jingoistic fantasy dealt a severe blow to its own credibility both domestically and internationally.

“This false reporting was not merely hyperbole; it was dangerous wartime propaganda that risked further escalation and misinformed millions. Once again, India’s disinformation machinery, designed for psychological warfare, became a source of national embarrassment”.

In light of such persistent violations, the JKCHR urged the international community to consider invoking the provisions of the United Nations Charter specifically Articles 3, 4, 5, and 6.

These articles define the grounds on which a member state may be admitted, suspended, or even expelled from the UN.

The international community, it stressed, must ensure that those who abuse the marketplace of ideas for reputation and moral fraud are held accountable.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth ..

Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history

7 hours ago
 EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, sa ..

EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief

7 hours ago
 Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, inn ..

Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugur ..

Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum

9 hours ago
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight ..

UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..

10 hours ago
 Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation v ..

Higher Committee for Human Fraternity delegation visits Marymount School in Pari ..

10 hours ago
 Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; ..

Khuzdar incident is an inhumane act of Terrorism; Tariq Ghouri

10 hours ago
 Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem ..

Army's decisive response crippled the enemy: Aleem Khan

10 hours ago
 National Media Office oganises key roundtable for ..

National Media Office oganises key roundtable for upcoming 'Bridge Summit'

10 hours ago
 India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tens ..

India’s aggressive posture fueling regional tensions: Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan