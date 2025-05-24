Unhealthy vegetables destroyed from 30 acres of land in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Friday launched a strict crackdown against unhealthy vegetables grown with toxic water from sewage drains on directives of the Balochistan Court and the Provincial Food Minister and Chairman BFA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar.

During the operation, vegetables on more than thirty acres of land in the New Sabzal Road area of Quetta were destroyed which included crops dangerous to human health like cabbage and salad.

Provincial Food Minister and Chairman BFA Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, who was personally supervising all the operations on the first day of the crackdown, said that despite the court orders and government ban, cultivation of vegetables with sewage water would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that vegetables grown in all such fields would be destroyed indiscriminately and legal action to be taken against the concerned farmers.

He further said that the campaign would be expanded to other areas in phases and indiscriminate action could continue to prevent vegetables grown with sewage water.

The provincial minister also urged to the media to identify unhealthy food or vegetables irrigated with drain water so that the Food Authority could take immediate action.

He said that we are following a strict policy against substandard and adulterated food, while in this regard, the chief minister of Balochistan has also given clear instructions that no concession should be made to those who play with human health.

The authority's complaint cell is being made more active so that citizens can easily file complaints regarding the preparation and sale of substandard food, he said.

He said that only non-edible crops are allowed to be irrigated with sewage water, in this regard, strict legal action would be taken against any landowner who violates the laws in the future.

The provincial minister further said that the Balochistan Food Authority has already repeatedly warned farmers to stop cultivating vegetables with wastewater, despite which the process of producing crops with sewage water continued.