Four govt employees succumb to gas suffocation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Four employees of a government organisation have lost their lives due to suffocation after the Council Hall in Kandhkot district of Sindh filled with gas on Tuesday night.

According to police, the four deceased employees include Election Commission officer Mushtaq Ahmad Magsi, data operator Ghulam Fareed, Abdul Rauf, and Majid Hussain.

Rescue officials said that the individuals were sleeping when the gas was filled in their room, adding that the three employees belonged to Larkana.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies of all four employees to the Civil Hospital.