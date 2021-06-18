Four held with narcotics in sialkot

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, police teams during special checking and arrested Khawaja Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Asad Ullah and Saba Mujahid besides recovering 20kg hashish and Rs 20,000.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.