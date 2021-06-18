UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, police teams during special checking and arrested Khawaja Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Asad Ullah and Saba Mujahid besides recovering 20kg hashish and Rs 20,000.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

32 minutes ago

Heavy rain places racing at Royal Ascot in balance ..

5 minutes ago

Canada's CPI continues rising in May

5 minutes ago

Roaring success at Euros for 'psychic' Thai lion

5 minutes ago

SECP issues guidelines for Green Bonds issuance

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.