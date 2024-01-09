Four Injured In Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Four passengers, including an old woman, were injured in an accident in the
area of Chak Jhumra police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding truck hit a passenger van
near FIEDMC Industrial Area Sahianwala.
As a result, Muhammad Pak of Karak, Khairan Bibi, 80, of Chak No 114-GB,
M Ishtiaq, 32, and Shafi Ullah, 34, of Mianwali received serious injuries.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak
Jhumra, he added.