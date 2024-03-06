Open Menu

Four Killed Over Old Enmity

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Four killed over old enmity

Four people were killed in a clash between two parties of Jamali community over an old dispute in the village Imam bakhsh Jamali in Dokri Tehsil fatehpur Police station area

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Four people were killed in a clash between two parties of Jamali community over an old dispute in the village Imam bakhsh Jamali in Dokri Tehsil fatehpur Police station area.

According to the report, Hakim Jamali, Shaukat Jamali, Milan Arbab Jamali and Dost Muhammad Jamali were killed and six years old boy Sayed Sadaro Shah was injured in cross firing.

DIG Nasir Aftab Larkana region has taken serious notice of the murder and sought a report from SSP Larkana.

The DIG has strictly instructed the DSP and SHO of Larkana range to arrest all the accused involved in the incident.

He said that no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation and take law into their hands, such elements will be dealt with iron hands.

