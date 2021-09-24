Four most wanted terrorists arrested

Bilal Colony police Friday arrested 4 most wanted accused involved in terrorism and street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Bilal Colony police Friday arrested 4 most wanted accused involved in terrorism and street crimes.

The accused were rounded up from near Eidgah Ground Sector 5/D New Karachi while one of their accomplice managed to escape.

Arrested included Faisal alias Faisalabadi, Zain-ul-Abideen, Muhammad Rizwan alias Guddi and Khalid alias Tidda.

Further investigations were underway.