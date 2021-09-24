Four Most Wanted Terrorists Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:26 PM
Bilal Colony police Friday arrested 4 most wanted accused involved in terrorism and street crimes
The accused were rounded up from near Eidgah Ground Sector 5/D New Karachi while one of their accomplice managed to escape.
Arrested included Faisal alias Faisalabadi, Zain-ul-Abideen, Muhammad Rizwan alias Guddi and Khalid alias Tidda.
Further investigations were underway.