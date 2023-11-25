Four persons killed, another brother, kid seriously injured in tragic traffic accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) In a tragic traffic accident on CPEC road in Attock's Fateh Jang, four people, including three brothers, were killed while another brother and kid were seriously injured.

The condition of the fourth brother is critical.

According to the rescue1122 sources, four people including three brothers from Pindi Gheb died as a result of a tragic traffic accident near Kot Fateh Khan, a few kilometers from Fateh Jang Interchange on CPEC, while the fourth brother and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured.

A total of 6 people including a woman and a two-year-old child were traveling in the car which collided with the trawler in front of it, as a result of which three brothers Ehtsham Hasan, Sufyan and Mohammad Kashif resident of Dhok Pandigheb died on the spot while the fourth brother Rashid was seriously injured.

A 26-year-old woman Atiya also lost her life while her two-year-old son Arif was seriously injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, the Motorway Police, Rescue 1122, and Fateh Jang Police reached the spot who cut the car and shifted the dead bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

The fourth brother Rashid and Kid Arif were referred to Rawalpindi Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital in critical condition.