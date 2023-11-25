Open Menu

Four Persons Killed, Another Brother, Kid Seriously Injured In Tragic Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Four persons killed, another brother, kid seriously injured in tragic traffic accident

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) In a tragic traffic accident on CPEC road in Attock's Fateh Jang, four people, including three brothers, were killed while another brother and kid were seriously injured.

The condition of the fourth brother is critical.

According to the rescue1122 sources, four people including three brothers from Pindi Gheb died as a result of a tragic traffic accident near Kot Fateh Khan, a few kilometers from Fateh Jang Interchange on CPEC, while the fourth brother and a child in the vehicle were seriously injured.

A total of 6 people including a woman and a two-year-old child were traveling in the car which collided with the trawler in front of it, as a result of which three brothers Ehtsham Hasan, Sufyan and Mohammad Kashif resident of Dhok Pandigheb died on the spot while the fourth brother Rashid was seriously injured.

A 26-year-old woman Atiya also lost her life while her two-year-old son Arif was seriously injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, the Motorway Police, Rescue 1122, and Fateh Jang Police reached the spot who cut the car and shifted the dead bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang.

The fourth brother Rashid and Kid Arif were referred to Rawalpindi Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital in critical condition.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Road Vehicle Car Died Traffic CPEC Rashid Rawalpindi Attock Pindi Gheb Fateh Jang Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

16 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

16 hours ago
Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

16 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

16 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

17 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

17 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

17 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan