Four Profiteers Held For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested four shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying rate list of essential commodities issued by the district magistrate.

The shopkeepers of various markets were also fined during surprise raids conducted by magistrates, and assistant commissioners, its spokesman told APP on Monday.

He said the civil administration was ensuring strict adherence to the rate list of food items in markets during clamp down on profiteers.

AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed conducted price checking of essential commodities, inspected unauthorised use of polythene bags in fruit/vegetable, milk shops, general stores, cash & carry, chicken/meat shops in different areas of Bani Gala.

Two shops were sealed while other violators were warned as per law.

AC Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti checked the prices of commodities in G9 Markaz following public complaints and took action against the wholesalers.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited the fruit and vegetable market sector I-11/4 and monitored prices and quality of edible items.

He directed the market committee staff to improve cleanliness conditions in the area.

The DC warned off strict action against the shop owners who illegally occupied the footpaths through stalls and carts.

He said daily price-checking would continue unabated to provide relief to the masses.

