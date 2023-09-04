Four sentenced to death in blasphemy case

The District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Monday sentenced four accused to death in a blasphemy case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Monday sentenced four accused to death in a blasphemy case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The convicts Faizan Razzaq, Amin Rais, Muhammad Rizwan and Wazir Gul were found guilty of blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court also gave seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 to another accused Usman Laiqat under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. The convict would have to spend six more months in prison in case of non-payment of the fine.

The case was registered against the convicts by the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crimes Circle Rawalpindi.