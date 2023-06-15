UrduPoint.com

Four Sentenced To Life In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:35 PM

A local court in Fatehjang town of Attock on Thursday sentenced to life four convicts for murdering a man over a land dispute in Bhattar Police station on November 3, 2020

The Additional Sessions Judge Fatehjang Syed Najaf Haider Kazmi also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million each on the convicts.

During the case proceedings, the complainant had identified all the nominated persons identified as Sartaj Khan, Parvez Sardar, Shahid Nawaz and Ahmed Khan.

A case under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was registered against them. The judge Mr Kazmi has pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and listening to arguments from both sides.

The judge awarded all four accused life imprisonment, a fine worth Rs 0.5 million and remanded back the accused to jail authorities to serve the sentence.

