FPCCI signs MoU with Punjab Industries, IT Deptts for promotion of trade, industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Departments and Punjab Information Technology Board to facilitate the business community for promotion of industries, trade and investment in the province.

The MoU was signed by FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Punjab Industries Department Director General Rana Abdul Shukoor and PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor, said FPCCI statement here on Tuesday.

Under the MoU, FPCCI and the Punjab government organizations have agreed to establish close cooperation for ease of doing business and facilitating trade and industry. The MoU was inked in order to facilitate the business community and spread awareness regarding government business initiatives. PITB in collaboration with apex trade body will establish facilitation desks at 26 chambers across Punjab.

Under the agreement, the Punjab Information Technology Board will establish facilitation desks for traders and businessmen at 26 chambers across Punjab while the FPCCI will ensure coordination with all the chambers across the province for establishment of these desk at their office premises, besides ensuring deployment of a trained human resource by the respective chamber at the established desk.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, speaking on this occasion, said the signing of MoU would help in identifying and augmenting potential areas of mutual cooperation for improving business rankings, besides jointly arranging seminars and conferences regarding ease of doing business.

He said this participation would be expanded to to advisory councils, committees and consultancy services regarding ease of doing business. The apex trade body of the country and the government departments would jointly initiate research and development activities relating to technology development and research etc.

He said that PITB would take the responsibility of procurement of furniture and IT equipment under the approved project of "Improvement to the Arrangement for Starting a Business (Phase-II)" required for establishment of facilitation desks. The PITB would also train nominated human resource by the chambers for initiatives regarding ease of doing business, besides facilitating to conduct awareness session, he added.

Punjab Industries Department Director General Rana Abdul Shukoor said that Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Departments had been striving to promote industrial development, trade and investment in the province. Punjab Government was keen on creating a business-friendly investment climate in line with the federal government policies and projected the province as an attractive investment destination for the entrepreneurs and investors.

The Punjab Information Technology Board's Chairman said PITB aimed at not only modernizing the governance techniques through transparency induced methods but increasing the digital literacy of the citizens.

PITB was committed to effectively and efficiently provide IT services and infrastructure to the government, and local and international businesses, he added.